Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,045 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.55% of National Bank worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

