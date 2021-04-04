ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 34,677 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE OEC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

