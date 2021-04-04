ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $609,000 Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Get Thryv alerts:

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

THRY opened at $24.23 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.