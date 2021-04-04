44,466 Shares in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:MX opened at $25.04 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

