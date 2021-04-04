Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Buys $567,000.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RCUS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $42.36.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.