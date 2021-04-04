Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Buys $567,000.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCUS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

