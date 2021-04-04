Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,023 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

