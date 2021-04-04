Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 374.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.