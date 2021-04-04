Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 45,834 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $195,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,161,588.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

