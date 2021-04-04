Stephen W. Laut Sells 4,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,907,169.94.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$16.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

