Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

