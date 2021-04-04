Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,130 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 402.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:VPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $424.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

