Barclays PLC Sells 889 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NKSH stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

