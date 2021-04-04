Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BCH opened at $23.65 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. Analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

