Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Neogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.