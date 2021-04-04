Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vertiv worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

VRT opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

