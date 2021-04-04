Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WRE opened at $23.20 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

