Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

