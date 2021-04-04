First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

