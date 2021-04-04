American International Group Inc. Sells 3,613 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RPAI stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

