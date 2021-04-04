American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,409 shares of company stock worth $18,101,190. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVAV stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

