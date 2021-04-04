American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,841,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

