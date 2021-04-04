First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 654,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

