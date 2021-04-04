American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SLG stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.