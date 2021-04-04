Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,768 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Alkermes worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alkermes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 234,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 419.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 274,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

