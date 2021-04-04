Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,122 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

