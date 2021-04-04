Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 68,065 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

