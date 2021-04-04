Federated Hermes Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of G1 Therapeutics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

