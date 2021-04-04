EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,166 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

