Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

