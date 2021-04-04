Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,839 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

