Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

NYSE PMO opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.