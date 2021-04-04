LPL Financial LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LADR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.