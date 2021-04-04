Federated Hermes Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

