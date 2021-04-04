Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 68,044 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLO opened at $34.93 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

