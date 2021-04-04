Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAWW opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 116,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

