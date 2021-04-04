Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAWW opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
