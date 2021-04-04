Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 18,153 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.

VITL stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

