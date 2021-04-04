Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $49.81 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $197.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $200.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

