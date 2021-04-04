Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 227,835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 126,479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.