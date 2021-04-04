CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $169.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

