LPL Financial LLC Sells 798 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

