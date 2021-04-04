BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

