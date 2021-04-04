Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 7,928 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NVCR opened at $133.35 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
