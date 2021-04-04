Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 7,928 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVCR opened at $133.35 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

