Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PHR opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $5,161,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

