Federated Hermes Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,785,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

