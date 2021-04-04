Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,380 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 610,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 146,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.