Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $343.35 million, a P/E ratio of 249.87 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.