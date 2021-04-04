Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,495 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

HQY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

