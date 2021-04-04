RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

RAPT opened at $23.00 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

