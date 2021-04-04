Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

ADC stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

