Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,368 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

